WebCatalog

PR.co

PR.co

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: pr.co

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde PR.co çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with your brand. Our software helps communications teams publish news (CMS), manage contacts (PR CRM), send tracked emails (distribution), manage complex editorial workflows (collaboration platform), host and stream virtual events, and increase inbound PR. pr.co is the preferred choice for socially-conscious brands and B Corps-- we are proud to work with WeTransfer, Shimano, Dolby, VanMoof, Ace and Tate, and Doctors without Borders. We offer our services free of charge to NGOs.

Kategoriler:

Business
Online Newsroom Software
PR CRM Software

Web Sitesi: pr.co

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, PR.co ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Wiztrust

Wiztrust

wiztrust.com

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

accesswire.com

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Collaborator.pro

Collaborator.pro

collaborator.pro

EQUP

EQUP

equp.com

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Keşfet

WebCatalog Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.