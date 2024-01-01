Numo
WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.
Web Sitesi: numohq.com
Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Numo çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.
Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.
Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.
The offshore bank for international contractors Numo is the new money company — built to be the global bank for the newly minted generation of highly ambitious digital workers in Asia, Africa, LATAM, and beyond. These contractors currently sit in the 95th percentile of earners in their country — but their financial infrastructure is unstable. It's fragmented across PEOs, gig marketplaces, and consumer remittance platforms. With their local currency weakening against the US Dollar, they need control on how and when to repatriate funds. They don't just need a remittance app. They need a bank. Numo provides international contractors with a US bank account — and instant, low-cost payment rails to move money home. This way they can hold funds in USD up to the second they need to spend it.
Web Sitesi: numohq.com
Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Numo ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.