JourneyLab

JourneyLab

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: journeylab.io

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde JourneyLab çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

JourneyLab is the new business outcome platform that helps organisations sharpen their focus on what matters. The platform facilitates transparency and clarity on the outcomes you want to achieve, while having in-built tools to foster the discipline needed across your organisation to hit those outcomes. It is for: - Companies that are going through transformation, growth and transactions - Executives who put people at the centre of change for better outcomes - Teams who want to be heard, trusted and supported to deliver outcomes The platform: 1. Enables executives and managers to make better and more holistic decisions by seamlessly facilitating information flows throughout the organisation 2. Equips teams to deliver value at speed by providing them with modular tools, workflows and templates that they can use on demand The platform is built to be nimble and adaptable - in an environment where an organisation’s operating environment is constantly changing, JourneyLab’s platform can be implemented at speed and will work with your people and your processes to uplift your planning and delivery capabilities. Our purpose is to help organisations work more effectively and become future-fit. We want to make adaptive planning accessible for more companies while helping more people unlock their potential through meaningful work, and we believe that they can go hand-in-hand. We envision a world where people come together to solve big problems without friction. Where both individual initiative teams, managers and executives feel that they are enabled to succeed. Where the sum of the parts is bigger than the whole.
Kategoriler:
Business
Leadership Training Companies

Web Sitesi: journeylab.io

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, JourneyLab ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Qtrainers

Qtrainers

qtrainers.com

Launch 360

Launch 360

launch-360.com

Coachello

Coachello

coachello.io

Lingo Live

Lingo Live

lingolive.com

LEADx

LEADx

leadx.org

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

Reportabl Business

Reportabl Business

reportabl.io

ScrumDo

ScrumDo

scrumdo.com

Custellence

Custellence

custellence.com

sales-i

sales-i

sales-i.com

Esusu

Esusu

esusurent.com

Ideally

Ideally

goideally.com

Almanac

Almanac

almanac.io

Hagerty

Hagerty

hagerty.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

Pay Compliment

Pay Compliment

paycompliment.com

Keşfet

Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.