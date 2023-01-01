WebCatalog

At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create and track referral campaigns in just a few clicks. 83% of potential customers trust the recommendations of friends and family, with referred customers showing a 37% higher retention rate (Nielsen). Customer Referral Marketing facilitates and encourages these peer-to-peer recommendations by providing channels and campaigns that make it easier for the customer to talk about your product or service

Business
Customer Advocacy Software

