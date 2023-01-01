WebCatalog

Summon

เว็บไซต์: getsummon.com

Summon is a comprehensive, ticketless valet parking solution designed to modernize and simplify operations for a wide variety of settings—restaurants, hotels, events, retail, as well as residential and commercial locations. Our platform is built for scalability, catering to both single and multi-location operators. It offers key features like transient and permanent ticket options, mobile payments, and seamless team management to elevate operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. One of the standout features is the ability for guests to request their vehicles directly through a digital ticket, delivered via SMS, enhancing the user experience and streamlining the retrieval process. While offering the convenience of no-app-required access, Summon brings a new level of sophistication to valet services, balancing the needs of operators, team members, and guests alike.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Other Event Management Software

