EventSpace.com is a web application and workflow optimization platform that provides software integrations, actionable data, and a branded social networking experience to save you time, prevent errors, and reduce costs associated with planning and delivering virtual events including webinars, conferences and expos, live streaming and pre-recorded content delivery. EventSpace.com streamlines the entire process and helps you create a seamless event experience for your audience.

