Exhibition Kit Exhibiting made easy! Exhibiting at live trade shows? Try VeeSpaces Digital Exhibition Kit. Create badges with custom QR codes for information exchange. Get mobile apps for lead capture & integrations. Create 3D, VR & AR product presentations to enhance buyer experiences. Keep your stand live even after the event 24*7*365, Reuse them to your next events. Useful for businesses/professionals exhibiting at events, event organisers!

หมวดหมู่:

Entertainment
Other Event Management Software

เว็บไซต์: veespaces.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ VeeSpaces อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

