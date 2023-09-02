เงื่อนไขการให้บริการ

Last updated on September 2, 2023.

Agreement To Terms

These Terms of Service constitute a legally binding agreement made between you, whether personally or on behalf of an entity (“you”) and WebCatalog Pte. Ltd. (WebCatalog, "Company", “we”, “us”, or “our”), concerning your access to and use of the the WebCatalog services such as the mobile, desktop, and web app as well as any other media form, media channel, website, or mobile application related, linked, or otherwise connected thereto (collectively, the “App”). You agree that by accessing the App, you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by all of these Terms of Service. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH ALL OF THESE TERMS OF SERVICE, THEN YOU ARE EXPRESSLY PROHIBITED FROM USING THE APP AND YOU MUST DISCONTINUE USE IMMEDIATELY.

Supplemental terms and conditions or documents that may be posted on the App from time to time are hereby expressly incorporated herein by reference. We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to make changes or modifications to these Terms of Service at any time and for any reason. We will alert you about any changes by updating the “Last updated” date of these Terms of Service, and you waive any right to receive specific notice of each such change. It is your responsibility to periodically review these Terms of Service to stay informed of updates. You will be subject to, and will be deemed to have been made aware of and to have accepted, the changes in any revised Terms of Service by your continued use of the App after the date such revised Terms of Service are posted.

The information provided in the App is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would subject us to any registration requirement within such jurisdiction or country. Accordingly, those persons who choose to access the App from other locations do so on their own initiative and are solely responsible for compliance with local laws, if and to the extent local laws are applicable.

Intellectual Property Rights

Unless otherwise indicated, the App is our proprietary property and all source code, databases, functionality, software, website designs, audio, video, text, photographs, and graphics on the App (collectively, the “Content”) and the trademarks, service marks, and logos contained therein (the “Marks”) are owned or controlled by us or licensed to us, and are protected by copyright and trademark laws and various other intellectual property rights and unfair competition laws of the United States, international copyright laws, and international conventions. The Content and the Marks are provided on the App “AS IS” for your information and personal use only. Except as expressly provided in these Terms of Service, no part of the App and no Content or Marks may be copied, reproduced, aggregated, republished, uploaded, posted, publicly displayed, encoded, translated, transmitted, distributed, sold, licensed, or otherwise exploited for any commercial purpose whatsoever, without our express prior written permission.

Provided that you are eligible to use the App, you are granted a limited license to access and use the App which you have properly gained access solely for your personal use. We reserve all rights not expressly granted to you in and to the App, the Content, and the Marks.

User Representations

By using the App, you represent and warrant that: (1) you have the legal capacity and you agree to comply with these Terms of Service; (2) you will not access the App through automated or non-human means, whether through a bot, script or otherwise; (3) you will not use the App for any illegal or unauthorized purpose; and (4) your use of the App will not violate any applicable law or regulation.

If you provide any information that is untrue, inaccurate, not current, or incomplete, we have the right to suspend or terminate your account and refuse any and all current or future use of the App (or any portion thereof).

Fees and Payment

Although we have a free version of the App, you may be required to pay a fee to access some of our services. You agree to provide current, complete, and accurate purchase and account information for all purchases made via the App. You further agree to promptly update account and payment information, including email address, payment method, and payment card expiration date, so that we can complete your transactions and contact you as needed. We bill you through an online billing account for purchases made via the App. Sales tax may be added to the price of purchases as deemed required by us. We may change prices at any time. All payments shall be in US Dollars.

You agree to pay all charges or fees at the prices then in effect for your purchases, and you authorize us to charge your chosen payment provider for any such amounts upon making your purchase.

We reserve the right to correct any errors or mistakes in pricing, even if we have already requested or received payment. We also reserve the right to refuse any order placed through the App.

Subscription Cancellation

You can cancel your subscription at any time. Your cancellation will take effect at the end of the current paid term. We do not offer refunds or partial refunds.

If you are unsatisfied with our services, please contact us.

User Generated Contributions

We may provide you with the opportunity to create, submit, post, display, transmit, perform, publish, distribute, or broadcast content and materials to us or on the App, including but not limited to text, writings, video, audio, photographs, graphics, comments, or other material (collectively, "Contributions"). Contributions may be viewable by other users of the App. As such, any Contributions you transmit may be treated in accordance with the App Privacy Policy. When you create or make available any Contributions, you thereby represent and warrant that:

The creation, distribution, transmission, public display, or performance, and the accessing, downloading, or copying of your Contributions do not and will not infringe the proprietary rights, including but not limited to the copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret, or moral rights of any third party.

You are the creator and owner of or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents, releases, and permissions to use and to authorize us, the App, and other users of the App to use your Contributions in any manner contemplated by the App and these Terms of Service.

Your Contributions are not false, inaccurate, or misleading.

Your Contributions are not unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, pyramid schemes, chain letters, spam, mass mailings, or other forms of solicitation.

Your Contributions are not obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, violent, harassing, libelous, pornographic, slanderous, or otherwise objectionable (as determined by us).

Your Contributions do not ridicule, mock, disparage, intimidate, or abuse anyone.

Your Contributions are not used to harass or threaten (in the legal sense of those terms) any other person and to promote violence against a specific person or class of people.

Your Contributions do not violate any applicable law, regulation, or rule.

Your Contributions do not violate the privacy or publicity rights of any third party.

Your Contributions do not contain any material that solicits personal information from anyone under the age of 18 or exploits people under the age of 18 in a sexual or violent manner.

Your Contributions do not include any offensive comments that are connected to race, national origin, gender, sexual preference, or physical handicap.

Your Contributions do not otherwise violate, or link to material that violates, any provision of these Terms of Service, or any applicable law or regulation.

Any use of the App in violation of the foregoing violates these Terms of Service and may result in, among other things, termination or suspension of your rights to use the App.

Your account may be deleted upon request. This will delete your account and any personal contact information associated with it. As Contributions are shared throughout the App, they will continue to exist and be accessible by other users via their own accounts, even after we have deleted your account. In order to permanently delete your Contributions so that they are no longer accessible to other users, you must manually delete each individual Contribution. A Contribution will be deleted from the accounts of other users and from the App only after you permanently delete that individual Contribution. Follow the instructions here to permanently delete one of your Contributions.

Contribution License

You agree that we may access, store, process, and use any information and personal data that you provide following the terms of the Privacy Policy and your choices (including settings).

By submitting suggestions or other feedback regarding the App, you agree that we can use and share such feedback for any purpose without compensation to you.

We do not assert any ownership over your Contributions. You retain full ownership of all of your Contributions and any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights associated with your Contributions.

You agree that your Contributions will comply with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) and will act promptly to remove any infringing material from the Service if you or WebCatalog receives a notice qualifying under the DMCA. If you own a copyright or have authority to act on behalf of a copyright owner and want to report a claim, you may contact us.

We are not liable for any statements or representations in your Contributions provided by you in any area on the App. WebCatalog does not control or endorse user Contributions found in the App. You are solely responsible for your Contributions to the App and you expressly agree to exonerate us from any and all responsibility and to refrain from any legal action against us regarding your or other’s Contributions.

WebCatalog Responsibly

We care deeply about your physical safety. Using the App in some circumstances might cause a dangerous situation or distract you from obeying traffic or safety laws. For yourself and others, we ask you to please exercise caution and WebCatalog responsibly.

Submissions

You acknowledge and agree that any questions, comments, suggestions, ideas, feedback, or other information regarding the App ("Submissions") provided by you to us are non-confidential and shall become our sole property. We shall own exclusive rights, including all intellectual property rights, and shall be entitled to the unrestricted use and dissemination of these Submissions for any lawful purpose, commercial or otherwise, without acknowledgment or compensation to you. You hereby waive all moral rights to any such Submissions, and you hereby warrant that any such Submissions are original with you or that you have the right to submit such Submissions. You agree there shall be no recourse against us for any alleged or actual infringement or misappropriation of any proprietary right in your Submissions.

App Management

We reserve the right, but not the obligation, to: (1) monitor the App for violations of these Terms of Service; (2) take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in our sole discretion, violates the law or these Terms of Service, including without limitation, reporting such user to law enforcement authorities; (3) in our sole discretion and without limitation, refuse, restrict access to, limit the availability of, or disable (to the extent technologically feasible) any of your Contributions or any portion thereof; (4) in our sole discretion and without limitation, notice, or liability, to remove from the App or otherwise disable all files and content that are excessive in size or are in any way burdensome to our systems; and (5) otherwise manage the App in a manner designed to protect our rights and property and to facilitate the proper functioning of the App.

Term and Termination

These Terms of Service shall remain in full force and effect while you use the App. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF THESE TERMS OF USE, WE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO, IN OUR SOLE DISCRETION AND WITHOUT NOTICE OR LIABILITY, DENY ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE APP, TO ANY PERSON FOR ANY REASON OR FOR NO REASON, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION FOR BREACH OF ANY REPRESENTATION, WARRANTY, OR COVENANT CONTAINED IN THESE TERMS OF USE OR OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. WE MAY TERMINATE YOUR USE OR PARTICIPATION IN THE APP OR DELETE ANY CONTENT OR INFORMATION THAT YOU POSTED AT ANY TIME, WITHOUT WARNING, IN OUR SOLE DISCRETION.

If we terminate or suspend your account for any reason, you are prohibited from registering and creating a new account under your name, a fake or borrowed name, or the name of any third party, even if you may be acting on behalf of the third party. In addition to terminating or suspending your account, we reserve the right to take appropriate legal action, including without limitation pursuing civil, criminal, and injunctive redress.

Modifications and Interruptions

We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove the features and functionality of the App at any time or for any reason at our sole discretion without notice. However, we have no obligation to update any information on our App. We also reserve the right to modify or discontinue all or part of the App without notice at any time.

We will do our best to create a reliable and performant user experience, however, we cannot guarantee the App will be available at all times. We may experience hardware, software, or other problems or need to perform maintenance related to the App, resulting in interruptions, delays, or errors. We reserve the right to change, revise, update, suspend, discontinue, or otherwise modify the App at any time or for any reason without notice to you. You agree that we have no liability whatsoever for any loss, damage, or inconvenience caused by your inability to access or use the App during any downtime or discontinuance of the App. Nothing in these Terms of Service will be construed to obligate us to maintain and support the App or to supply any corrections, updates, or releases in connection therewith.

Governing Law

These Terms shall be governed by and defined following the laws of the the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. WebCatalog and yourself irrevocably consent that the courts of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland shall have exclusive jurisdiction to resolve any dispute which may arise in connection with these terms.

Dispute Resolution

Informal Negotiations

To expedite resolution and control the cost of any dispute, controversy, or claim related to these Terms of Service (each a "Dispute" and collectively, the “Disputes”) brought by either you or us (individually, a “Party” and collectively, the “Parties”), the Parties agree to first attempt to negotiate any Dispute (except those Disputes expressly provided below) informally for at least 90 days before initiating arbitration. Such informal negotiations commence upon written notice from one Party to the other Party.

Binding Arbitration

Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this contract, including any question regarding its existence, validity, or termination, shall be referred to and finally resolved by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) in accordance with the AAA rules, except as modified by this “Dispute Resolution” section. (The AAA Rules are available at www.adr.org/arb_med or by calling the AAA at 1-800-778-7879.) The Federal Arbitration Act will govern the interpretation and enforcement of this Section.

Restrictions

The Parties agree that any arbitration shall be limited to the Dispute between the Parties individually. To the full extent permitted by law, (a) no arbitration shall be joined with any other proceeding; (b) there is no right or authority for any Dispute to be arbitrated on a class-action basis or to utilize class action procedures; and (c) there is no right or authority for any Dispute to be brought in a purported representative capacity on behalf of the general public or any other persons.

Exceptions to Informal Negotiations and Arbitration

The Parties agree that the following Disputes are not subject to the above provisions concerning informal negotiations and binding arbitration: (a) any Disputes seeking to enforce or protect, or concerning the validity of, any of the intellectual property rights of a Party; (b) any Dispute related to, or arising from, allegations of theft, piracy, invasion of privacy, or unauthorized use; and (c) any claim for injunctive relief. If this provision is found to be illegal or unenforceable, then neither Party will elect to arbitrate any Dispute falling within that portion of this provision found to be illegal or unenforceable and such Dispute shall be decided by a court of competent jurisdiction within the courts listed for jurisdiction above, and the Parties agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of that court.

Corrections

There may be information on the App that contains typographical errors, inaccuracies, or omissions, including descriptions, pricing, availability, and various other information. We reserve the right to correct any errors, inaccuracies, or omissions and to change or update the information on the App at any time, without prior notice.

Disclaimer

THE APP IS PROVIDED ON AN AS-IS AND AS-AVAILABLE BASIS. YOU AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE APP AND OUR SERVICES WILL BE AT YOUR SOLE RISK. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN CONNECTION WITH THE APP AND YOUR USE THEREOF, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. WE MAKE NO WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE APP’S CONTENT OR THE CONTENT OF ANY WEBSITES LINKED TO THE APP AND WE WILL ASSUME NO LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY (1) ERRORS, MISTAKES, OR INACCURACIES OF CONTENT AND MATERIALS, (2) PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER, RESULTING FROM YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE APP, (3) ANY UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR USE OF OUR SECURE SERVERS AND/OR ANY AND ALL PERSONAL INFORMATION AND/OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION STORED THEREIN, (4) ANY INTERRUPTION OR CESSATION OF TRANSMISSION TO OR FROM THE APP, (5) ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES, OR THE LIKE WHICH MAY BE TRANSMITTED TO OR THROUGH THE APP BY ANY THIRD PARTY, AND/OR (6) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT AND MATERIALS OR FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND INCURRED AS A RESULT OF THE USE OF ANY CONTENT POSTED, TRANSMITTED, OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE VIA THE APP. WE DO NOT WARRANT, ENDORSE, GUARANTEE, OR ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE ADVERTISED OR OFFERED BY A THIRD PARTY THROUGH THE APP, ANY HYPERLINKED WEBSITE, OR ANY WEBSITE OR MOBILE APPLICATION FEATURED IN ANY BANNER OR OTHER ADVERTISING, AND WE WILL NOT BE A PARTY TO OR IN ANY WAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MONITORING ANY TRANSACTION BETWEEN YOU AND ANY THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS OF PRODUCTS OR SERVICES. AS WITH THE PURCHASE OF A PRODUCT OR SERVICE THROUGH ANY MEDIUM OR IN ANY ENVIRONMENT, YOU SHOULD USE YOUR BEST JUDGMENT AND EXERCISE CAUTION WHERE APPROPRIATE.

Limitations of Liability

IN NO EVENT WILL WE OR OUR DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING LOST PROFIT, LOST REVENUE, LOSS OF DATA, OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF THE APP, EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY CONTAINED HEREIN, OUR LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER AND REGARDLESS OF THE FORM OF THE ACTION, WILL AT ALL TIMES BE LIMITED TO THE LESSER OF THE AMOUNT PAID, IF ANY, BY YOU TO US OR $100.00. CERTAIN US STATE LAWS AND INTERNATIONAL LAWS DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN DAMAGES. IF THESE LAWS APPLY TO YOU, SOME OR ALL OF THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS OR LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU, AND YOU MAY HAVE ADDITIONAL RIGHTS.

Indemnification

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold us harmless, including our subsidiaries, affiliates, and all of our respective officers, agents, partners, and employees, from and against any loss, damage, liability, claim, or demand, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses, made by any third party due to or arising out of: (1) use of the App; (2) breach of these Terms of Service; (3) any breach of your representations and warranties set forth in these Terms of Service; (4) your violation of the rights of a third party, including but not limited to intellectual property rights; or (5) any overt harmful act toward any other user of the App with whom you connected via the App. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we reserve the right, at your expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter for which you are required to indemnify us, and you agree to cooperate, at your expense, with our defense of such claims. We will use reasonable efforts to notify you of any such claim, action, or proceeding which is subject to this indemnification upon becoming aware of it.

User Data

We will maintain certain data that you transmit to the App for the purpose of managing the performance of the App, as well as data relating to your use of the App. Although we perform regular routine backups of data, you are solely responsible for all data that you transmit or that relates to any activity you have undertaken using the App. You agree that we shall have no liability to you for any loss or corruption of any such data, and you hereby waive any right of action against us arising from any such loss or corruption of such data.

Electronic Communications, Transactions, and Signatures

Using the App, sending us emails, and completing online forms constitute electronic communications. You consent to receive electronic communications, and you agree that all agreements, notices, disclosures, and other communications we provide to you electronically, via email and on the App, satisfy any legal requirement that such communication be in writing. YOU HEREBY AGREE TO THE USE OF ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES, CONTRACTS, ORDERS, AND OTHER RECORDS, AND TO ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF NOTICES, POLICIES, AND RECORDS OF TRANSACTIONS INITIATED OR COMPLETED BY US OR VIA THE APP. You hereby waive any rights or requirements under any statutes, regulations, rules, ordinances, or other laws in any jurisdiction which require an original signature or delivery or retention of non-electronic records, or to payments or the granting of credits by any means other than electronic means.

Miscellaneous

These Terms of Service and any policies or operating rules posted by us on the App or in respect to the App constitute the entire agreement and understanding between you and us. Our failure to exercise or enforce any right or provision of these Terms of Service shall not operate as a waiver of such right or provision. These Terms of Service operate to the fullest extent permissible by law. We may assign any or all of our rights and obligations to others at any time. We shall not be responsible or liable for any loss, damage, delay, or failure to act caused by any cause beyond our reasonable control. If any provision or part of a provision of these Terms of Service is determined to be unlawful, void, or unenforceable, that provision or part of the provision is deemed severable from these Terms of Service and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. There is no joint venture, partnership, employment or agency relationship created between you and us as a result of these Terms of Service or use of the App. You agree that these Terms of Service will not be construed against us by virtue of having drafted them. You hereby waive any and all defenses you may have based on the electronic form of these Terms of Service and the lack of signing by the parties hereto to execute these Terms of Service.

Contact Us

In order to resolve a complaint regarding the App or to receive further information regarding use of the App, please contact us.

WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

68 Circular Road #02-01, Singapore, 049422

Singapore