Founded by a team with years of experience selling millions of tickets, Freshtix is a trusted end-to-end ticketing partner for leading organizations such as Centennial Olympic Park, Clear Channel, Hard Rock Cafe, Callenwolde Fine Arts Center, Starwood Hotels, and many more. Freshtix provides event registration and ticket technology while being simple enough for an organizers to post an event and promote it online. Freshtix is dedicated to supporting you and your customers through the entire process from event creation to on-site guest list and ticket admissions. Our amazing team is ready to serve those that want to organize and be a part of great live events.

หมวดหมู่:

Entertainment
ซอฟต์แวร์การลงทะเบียนและการจองตั๋วกิจกรรม

