เว็บไซต์: cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Event Management Platforms

เว็บไซต์: cvent.com

