Terminus.app

Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain characters, Replace spaces, Validate URLs, Required UTM parameters. Lock down utm_medium and utm_source values, Manage complex UTM conventions * Bulk UTM builder to create URLs with multiple UTM codes Configure based on your UTM taxonomy. Built for highly productive teams: Build tons of URLs, Customize with conventions. * Easy and consistent UTM tracking of your email campaigns Don't waste time trying to build one URL at a time: Works with most email providers, Consistent tracking in emails, No manual search and replace, Chrome extension for easy tagging. * A comprehensive UTM link management solution Used by global marketing teams of multi-billion dollar companies: Designed for UTM creation, Enterprise-grade UTM parameters, Build Branded Short URLs, Track Your Emails, Drilldown Reports, Collaborate with your team.

Business
Сокращатель URL-адресов

