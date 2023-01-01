Mail250 is a fully featured AI-Driven Bulk Email Marketing Software designed to serve Enterprises, Agencies, eCommerce, Bloggers, Startup, Small business and Marketers. Mail250 provides end-to-end solutions designed for Web App. You can send your bulk email using WebApp or SMTP Relay. Mail250 has a easy DNS setup and gives you a clean IP. Mail250 is not just deliver emails, but do a smart delivery for each and every emails. Mail250 is an AI-based email delivery engine, which identifies the delivery patterns, understands the user behavior before delivering any emails to individuals. Why we started Mail250? As an entrepreneur or maybe a marketer, one needs to reach a large audience. One of the cheap and effective ways of doing this is to use email marketing. However, a rookie marketer most often gets blocked by big players due to their strict policies and the small players don't provide a good and robust platform. We are here to cater to this need of the market of email marketing. Why choose Mail250? 1. Most cost-effective pricing with no monthly commitments: We just don't cut down on our pricing. If we do so, we won't be able to survive to serve you in the future. Instead, we optimise our resources and work towards upscaling our technology to reduce our operating cost. These savings we pass on to you and our employees in the form of discounts and bonuses. 2. Simple Features: While it is always lucrative to use a very high-end product loaded with hundreds of features. But, do we always need all of the features which a product offers? Mail250 is designed to simply email marketing with the right set of features and resources. 3. We have an AI/ML-powered email delivery engine/MTA: Our Delivery engine uses the AI and ML to decide on the frequency of sending emails. i.e. at what speed we should be sending email to Gmail, Yahoo and Outlook so that emails should not get flagged as suspicious. 4. Personalised Support: We are a partner and not just a provider. From creating the most engaging email campaign to ensuring high email deliverability- our team of technical experts are always there to assist you with the right tips and resources.

