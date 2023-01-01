WebCatalog

Herdify

Herdify

Еще не установили WebCatalog Desktop? Скачайте WebCatalog Desktop.

Использовать веб-приложение

Веб-сайт: herdify.com

Упростите использование — скачайте компьютерное приложение для Herdify в WebCatalog Desktop для Mac, Windows, Linux.

Запуск приложений в окнах без лишних элементов и со множеством улучшений.

Управление аккаунтами и переход между ними без переключения браузеров.

Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.​​Even in our digital-first world, these communities are the biggest influence on consumers’ buying behaviour. It used to be about the individual – we thought that people who looked the same, acted the same. And we marketed to them in the same way, exactly like our competitors. Today’s most successful brands – like Huel, Gymshark and Airbnb – focus on their communities. With Herdify’s AI technology, detect and monitor your communities, and grow strategically, like today’s most successful marketers.

Категории:

Business
Customer Advocacy Software

Веб-сайт: herdify.com

Отказ от ответственности: платформа WebCatalog не аффилирована и не связана с приложением Herdify, не авторизована и не рекомендуется им и не имеет никакого формального отношения к нему. Все названия продуктов, логотипы и бренды являются собственностью соответствующих владельцев.

Альтернативы

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Tapfiliate

Tapfiliate

tapfiliate.com

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

GrowSurf

GrowSurf

growsurf.com

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Rewardful

Rewardful

rewardful.com

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

ReferralCandy

ReferralCandy

referralcandy.com

Smile.io

Smile.io

smile.io

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

SpotlerUK

SpotlerUK

spotler.co.uk

Обзор

WebCatalog Desktop

Поддержка

Компания

Юридическая информация

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.