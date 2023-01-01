WebCatalog

Veritone

Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute leverages data from broadcasted ads and correlates them to advertisers’ website analytics. With Attribute, media broadcasters can demonstrate their digital value to broadcast campaigns, resulting in increased advertiser satisfaction and expanded revenue. Fast insights — gather and view rich, robust campaign data in near real-time Flexible setup — customizable to each customer, advertiser and campaign Highly visual — dashboard delivers simple, shareable visualizations of attribution data Learn more at https://www.veritone.com/applications/attribute.

