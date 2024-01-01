Engagespot
Engagespot
Zapier for Notifications. Engagespot helps developers build multi-channel product notifications with a single API. With Engagespot, you can: * Integrate multiple notification channels such as Email, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack etc to your product in minutes. * Built in template editor to manage your app's notification content across different channels. * Unified logging and monitoring to give you complete track of notification delivery and performance across different channels. * Powerful notification preference manage APIs to help your users set their notification preferences from your app. * Notification batching APIs to combine similar frequent notifications into one to avoid spamming your users. In short, Engagespot can help you build a powerful notification system similar to that of Facebook, or Instagram in your app without any effort!
