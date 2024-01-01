MagicBell
Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.
Site: magicbell.com
Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de MagicBell no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.
Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.
Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects them from unnecessary digital noise with smart notifications making the experience of using your product even more delightful.
Categorias:
Site: magicbell.com
Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com MagicBell. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.