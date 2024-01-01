ChatNode is an AI chatbot builder that allows anyone to create intelligent chatbots powered by OpenAI's GPT technology. With ChatNode, you can train a chatbot on your own data like websites, PDFs, documents, and text. The chatbot can then have natural conversations and answer questions related to your data. ChatNode makes it easy to add a chat widget to your website. There are different pricing plans available including a free plan to test it out. ChatNode utilizes OpenAI's powerful natural language processing models like GPT-3. You provide the data you want your chatbot trained on by either connecting to a website or uploading documents. ChatNode processes and analyzes this data to create a knowledge base. It then fine-tunes an AI model based on your data so the chatbot can have knowledgeable conversations. When website visitors engage with your chatbot, it generates human-like responses based on its training. The more data provided, the smarter the chatbot becomes. * Train on any data - Upload PDFs, Word docs, text files or connect to a website to train the chatbot. The more data the better. * Embed anywhere - Easily add the chatbot to your website with a few lines of code. ChatNode offers embeddable widgets. * Intuitive dashboard - The dashboard allows you to train, manage, and monitor multiple chatbots. Track conversations and optimize chatbot performance. * Customize appearance - Customize the chatbot's name, avatar, colors and branding to match your business. * Slack integration - Integrate your chatbot with Slack to answer questions right in your workspace. * API access - For advanced customization, ChatNode offers API access to build on top of the platform. * Affordable pricing - Plans start at free and scale as your usage grows. Get 2 months free with annual billing.

Site: chatnode.ai

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Chatnode. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.