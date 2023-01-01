WebCatalog
4th and Goal 2023

4th and Goal 2023 er et amerikansk fotballspill hvor du er en profesjonell quarterback som leder laget ditt til seier. I den nyeste oppføringen i den elskede serien er det helt nye lag, strategier og lagoppsett i spilleboken din. Som quarterback for fotballaget ditt må du ringe for å score touchdowns og konvertere dem. Velg dine skuespill fra spilleboken med omhu, slik at du kan fjerne blokkeringen av andre spillere for å score et forsøk, og gjøre det til en laginnsats! Lag store hits, scor touchdowns og velg skuespill laget av nåværende og tidligere high school, college og profesjonelle fotballspillere! Velg forskjellige trekk fra spilleboken for å sette opp et herlig pasningsspill, eller prøv å snappe noen meter til deg selv og sette opp et nytt spill. Konkurrer i en enkelt mesterskapskamp, ​​kjemp deg gjennom en sluttspillturnering, og forbered deg til neste Super Bowl i 4. og Goal 2023! Vær quarterback til fotballaget ditt og ring for å score touchdowns og konvertere dem. Velg forskjellige trekk fra spilleboken for å sette opp et fantastisk pasningsspill, eller prøv å snappe noen meter til deg selv og sette opp et nytt spill.Flytt - PiltasterPass/Spill - A/S/DBoost - WSnap-ball - MellomromstastenMeny-navigering - Mouse4th og Mål 2023 ble opprettet av Glowmonkey. Spill deres andre sportsspill på Poki: Linebacker Alley, Linebacker Alley 2, 4th-and-goal-2013, 4th-and-goal-2014, 4th og Goal 2018, 4th and Goal 2019, 4th and Goal 2020, and 4th and Goal 2021, og 4. og mål 2022! 4. og mål er en setning i fotball som indikerer at avstanden mellom scrimmage-linjen og endzone er mindre enn ti yards, noe som betyr at laget er yards unna et touchdown. Hvis et lag er på sitt 4. down, betyr dette at de sikter mot et touchdown. Du kan spille 4th og Goal 2023 gratis på Poki.4th og Goal 2023 kan spilles på datamaskinen og mobile enheter som telefoner og nettbrett.

