UniOne Email API is a software interface that allows developers and businesses to integrate email functionality into their applications, websites, or systems. It provides programming tools, protocols, and methods that enable seamless communication with email servers and services. With UniOne Email API, users can send transactional and bulk emails, manage subscriptions, track email interactions, and access other essential email features programmatically. It simplifies incorporating email functionality into applications or systems, eliminating the need for building email-sending capabilities from scratch. UniOne Email API offers features like CSV data export, email tagging, subscription management, and support for various email protocols (e.g., SMTP). It provides a user-friendly web interface and supports around-the-clock customer support. Overall, UniOne Email API aims to streamline email communication processes, improve deliverability, and provide valuable insights into user engagement with sent emails.

Kategorier:

Business
Transactional Email Software

Nettside: unione.io

Juridisk merknad: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, autorisert, godkjent av eller på noen måte offisielt tilknyttet UniOne. Alle produktnavn, logoer og varemerker tilhører sine respektive eiere.

