Large Language Models Software - Mest populære apper

Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Optimalisering av språkmodeller for dialog. Vi har trent opp en modell kalt ChatGPT som samhandler på en samtale måte. Dialogformatet gjør det mulig for ChatGPT å svare på oppfølgingsspørsmål, innrømme sine feil, utfordre uriktige premisser og avvise upassende forespørsler. ChatGPT er en sø...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Du kan bruke Bard til å hjelpe deg med å flytte ideene dine fremover. Med litt hjelp fra Bard kan du gjøre ting som: - Brainstorm ideer, lag en plan eller finn forskjellige måter å få ting gjort på - Få et raskt, lettfattelig sammendrag av mer komplekse emner - Lag første utkast til skisser, e-post...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Din daglige AI-ledsager.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude er en neste generasjons AI-assistent for oppgavene dine, uansett skala.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
AI-fellesskapet bygger fremtiden. Bygg, tren og distribuer toppmoderne modeller drevet av referanseåpen kildekode innen maskinlæring.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks er et selskap grunnlagt av de opprinnelige skaperne av Apache Spark. Databricks vokste ut av AMPLab-prosjektet ved University of California, Berkeley, som var involvert i å lage Apache Spark, et distribuert datarammeverk med åpen kildekode bygget på toppen av Scala. Databricks utvikler en...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din pålitelige co-pilot for virksomheten med sikte på å gjøre deg smartere, raskere og mer trygg på dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics gir hver bruker – enten det er dataviter, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-IT-spesialist – mer kraft til å utføre r...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai er den ledende åpen kildekodeleverandøren av Generative AI og Machine Learning-plattformer på et oppdrag for å demokratisere AI. Den destillerer den tekniske dyktigheten til 30 Kaggle Masters til enkle AI-skyprodukter for generativ AI og maskinlæring som løser kraftige problemer. Kunder, fell...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI driver GenAI-adopsjon hos Enterprises. Vi støttes av Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars og andre bemerkelsesverdige investorer TuneChat: Vår chat-app drevet av åpen kildekode-modeller TuneStudio: Lekeplassen vår for utviklere for å finjustere og distribuere...