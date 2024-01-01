Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Terminus.app su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place.
* Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules
Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain characters, Replace spaces, Validate URLs, Required UTM parameters. Lock down utm_medium and utm_source values, Manage complex UTM conventions
* Bulk UTM builder to create URLs with multiple UTM codes
Configure based on your UTM taxonomy. Built for highly productive teams: Build tons of URLs, Customize with conventions.
* Easy and consistent UTM tracking of your email campaigns
Don't waste time trying to build one URL at a time: Works with most email providers, Consistent tracking in emails, No manual search and replace, Chrome extension for easy tagging.
* A comprehensive UTM link management solution
Used by global marketing teams of multi-billion dollar companies: Designed for UTM creation, Enterprise-grade UTM parameters, Build Branded Short URLs, Track Your Emails, Drilldown Reports, Collaborate with your team.
