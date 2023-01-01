WebCatalog

Kindly

Kindly

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog? Scarica WebCatalog.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:kindly.ai

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Kindly su WebCatalog per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.

Sito web: kindly.ai

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Kindly. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Unbabel

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Troops

Troops

troops.ai

Growbots

Growbots

growbots.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

GetAnswer

GetAnswer

getanswer.ai

RoomBoss

RoomBoss

roomboss.com

Virtuoso

Virtuoso

virtuoso.qa

Kixie

Kixie

kixie.com

AddEvent

AddEvent

addevent.com

Chaport

Chaport

chaport.com

AbortionFinder.org

AbortionFinder.org

abortionfinder.org

mottle

mottle

mottle.com

Prodotto

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.