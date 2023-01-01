Winter Dodge is a skill game created by BuyHTML5. Experience the immense thrill of rolling down an icy mountain. Aim your ball's fall by holding down your finger, you will move to the left when you do so. When you release it, you will start moving to the right by default. Avoid hitting trees amidst all this action, as they will mark your points down. The lower you go, the higher you score in Winter Dodge. You'll fall for this game!Hold down your finger, the left mouse button or the space bar to change direction. Release to keep moving again.Winter Dodge is created by BuyHTML5. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

