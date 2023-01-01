Stick Merge is a casual action and merging game created by TinyDobbins. Your aim is to combine various types of weapons to create more powerful guns, and ultimately use them on the moving stick figures in the shooting range. Prepare your arsenal, upgrade your pistol, explore all the power-ups and become the best shooter in town. How powerful can you get in Stick Merge? Stick around to find out!Select and move weapons - Click and drag the left mouse buttonShoot enemies - Drag and move the mouse cursorStick Merge was created by TinyDobbins. Play their other merging games on Poki: Merge Round Racers, Merge Gangster Cars, Merge Cyber Racers and PartyToons.

Website: poki.com

