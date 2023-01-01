Slime Road is a level-based, paint-filled skill game where you jump through colorful hoops to earn gems. It was created by tastypill, who also made Sling Drift, Pick Me Up, Spill It, and more. At the end of the road, bounce onto the bullseye for extra points. Ease on down the Slime Road in this fast action jumping adventure! This colorful skill game is sure to keep you entertained for hours. In Slime Road on Poki, every level brings a new slime-filled challenge for you to conquer!Arrow keys - MoveSlime Road is created by tastypill, based in the USA. They are also the creators of Sling Drift, Pick Me Up, Spill It, and more.

Website: poki.com

