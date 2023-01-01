Roper is a platform game where you control a running character with a single tap across many levels with obstacles and cliffs. Your character runs automatically and only stops when he hits a solid object or a wall. Tap and jump at the right moment to keep your character running in the right direction, and tap again and hold to swing off of platforms with the brown circle. You must collect all of the coins in the level to successfully complete it. Can you finish all 100 levels in Roper?Action key - WASD, Spacebar, or Arrow keysRoper is created by Martin Magni (Fancade). Play their other arcade games on Poki: Drive Mad, Stacktris, Recoil, Monster Tracks, and Speed KingThere are 100 unique levels in Roper.You can play Roper for free on Poki.Roper can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

