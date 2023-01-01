Gobble is an arcade game where you play as a mouth in the ground and your aim is to eat everything except people! Move around the ground and gobble up everything in sight from cacti and rocks to trees and boxes! Each puzzle is related to a previous one but there are always new tricks and problems to solve! Each new section brings even more interesting challenges so see how far you can get and don't forget, eat no people!Gobble is created by Martin Magni. Play their other games on Poki: Drive Mad, Stacktris, Monster Tracks, Recoil and Speed King!You can play Gobble for free on Poki.Gobble can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

