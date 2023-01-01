Princesses Emergency Room is a dress-up game created by Idea Studios. Join the team of doctors at the hospital and help all these princesses with their emergencies! A clumsy fall, a cold... This is the chance to show your skills! Make sure the princesses get a great makeover and leave the hospital looking better than ever!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag, and move objects around.Princesses Emergency Room is created by Idea Studio. Play some of their other games on Poki for free: Eliza Mall Mania, Just Married! Home Deco, My Perfect Wedding, unicorns-birthday-surprise, Ellie and Ben: Date Night, Miruna’s Adventure: Filter Mania, Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun, Ellie’s Surprise Birthday Party, From Princess to Influencer, Love Finder Profile, ollie-goes-to-school, Photogram Lovers Surprise, Princess Prank Wars Makeover, Princess Tomboy Street Art, Superhero Look Alike Contest, Traveling Guide Curly, Twins Adventures: Attic Surprise, Villain Quinn: My Drawing Portfolio and Your Love CalculatorPrincesses Emergency Room is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone on Poki for free: Princesses Emergency Room

Website: poki.com

