Papa's Sushiria
Papa's Sushiria is a restaurant management game created by Flipline Studios. Prepare tasty sushi meals for hungry customers! You just got a new job at Papa's Sushiria. After going through training, you will be ready to prepare many different types of fish. Fulfill each food and drink order quickly to earn maximum tips!Select, drag and move ingredients - Left mouse buttonPapa's Sushiria was created by Flipline Studios. Also play other Papa's Games games on Poki: Papa's Burgeria, Papa's Pizzeria, Papa's Taco Mia, papa-s-freezeria, Papa's Scooperia
