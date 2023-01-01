Frozen desserts are attacking the humans! Papa Louie 3: When Sundaes Attack begins at the grand opening of Seaside Freezeria. Due to a strange mishap, ice cream sundaes have become evil and want to kill everyone. Papa's best restaurant workers have been tied up, and now you must help! Just like in Papa Louie 1 and 2, you are armed with professional cooking utensils. Swing your weapons and jump carefully to thwart the frozen foes. Collect coins and health bonuses to survive every level!

Website: poki.com

