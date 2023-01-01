WebCatalogWebCatalog
Papa Louie 3

Papa Louie 3

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Papa Louie 3 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Frozen desserts are attacking the humans! Papa Louie 3: When Sundaes Attack begins at the grand opening of Seaside Freezeria. Due to a strange mishap, ice cream sundaes have become evil and want to kill everyone. Papa's best restaurant workers have been tied up, and now you must help! Just like in Papa Louie 1 and 2, you are armed with professional cooking utensils. Swing your weapons and jump carefully to thwart the frozen foes. Collect coins and health bonuses to survive every level!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papa Louie 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Papa's Scooperia

Papa's Scooperia

poki.com

Papa Louie

Papa Louie

poki.com

Papa's Freezeria

Papa's Freezeria

poki.com

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

Papa Louie: When Pizzas Attack

poki.com

Papa's Bakeria

Papa's Bakeria

poki.com

Papa's Cheeseria

Papa's Cheeseria

poki.com

Papa's Sushiria

Papa's Sushiria

poki.com

Papa's Bakeria

Papa's Bakeria

poki.com

Papa's Hotdoggeria

Papa's Hotdoggeria

poki.com

Papa's Pizzeria

Papa's Pizzeria

poki.com

Papa's Burgeria

Papa's Burgeria

poki.com

Papa's Taco Mia

Papa's Taco Mia

poki.com