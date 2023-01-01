Nonogram is a puzzle game where you fill the grid of squares with color in order to reveal a hidden image. Each puzzle features an image with various hidden squares. Check the numbers above and to the left of the grid, as they give you a hint on how many squares you must fill, and how many you need to leave empty by placing an "X". For example, if a column shows the number 5, then it means you must fill five squares on that specific column. Make sure not to guess though. It's always better to determine it by logic and filling out neighboring squares. You can use a hint if you get stuck, and even recover a life if you've made too many mistakes. Go ahead and jump into the most visually satisfying crossword you'll play this year!Fill the squares with color while making sure to pay attention to the order of the numbers displayed. If it shows Fill squares - Tap or Left mouse buttonNonogram was created by WeDoYouPlay. They have other puzzle games on Poki: Sugar Eyes and Words EmojiNonogram is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nonogram. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.