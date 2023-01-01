PLAY ANYWHERE It’s easy to play anywhere, anytime. As long as you’re logged in, you can pick up where you left off on any device. Your puzzles will be available in the app and on web. DAILY PUZZLES The Crossword: The Crossword in the app is the same puzzle that’s printed every day in the New York Times newspaper. It increases in difficulty from Monday to Saturday. The Sunday puzzle is midlevel (but it’s the biggest). The Mini Crossword: The Mini is a short crossword that you can complete in a few minutes — it’s perfect to play during the breaks in your day. The Mini doesn’t increase in difficulty throughout the week and features simpler clues. Spelling Bee: Is scrambling your strong suit? Play Spelling Bee and see how many words you can make with 7 letters. New Spelling Bee puzzles are available every day at 3 a.m. E.T. MINI AND MIDI PUZZLE PACKS Download these themed puzzles and add them to your collection. The first puzzle in each pack is free. Make sure you check back for new packs. PAST PUZZLES Crossword subscribers can play the Crossword and the Mini from our archives, which date back to 1993. FEATURES TO HELP YOU SOLVE Check or reveal individual crossword squares, words or the whole puzzle, or turn on Autocheck to help you complete the puzzle. Enable our dark color scheme to play at any time of day. Time yourself or disable the timer to play at your own speed. LEADERBOARDS Complete the daily Mini Crossword and compare solve times with your friends. You don’t need a subscription to access this feature, but you’ll need to set up a free New York Times account if you don’t have one.

