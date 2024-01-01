Connections Game is an intriguing puzzle game in which you rearrange 16 words into groups of four. In order to complete the puzzle, players must find out the connection between certain words. Beware, though; there are words with multiple meanings that can throw you into confusion! After choosing four words, players can check if they all fit into a group, which is commonly referred to as a “category”. Categories can appear in various forms, ranging from a group of slow animals to palindromes (words that can be spelled forward and backward in the same way, such as “kayak” and “radar”). You will need to muster every ounce of your brain to complete the Connections Game! Each day, a brand new puzzle is made available online, making Connections Game a great way to begin your morning (or to end your day, in case you are an early bird and wake up before the game gets updated). If one isn’t enough, you can play unlimited games and hone your skills along with the puzzle of the day!

Website: connectionsgame.io

