Moto X3M Spooky Land is a stunt motor bike game and is the sixth release in the Moto X3M series. This time with a complete halloween theme where you drive your motor through spooky halloween levels and you have to perform all kinds of stunts to dodge objects of hazards coming your way. Moto X3M is the ultimate motorcycle game series where you need to dodge various obstacles to complete each level.This series is the most popular one in our Motorbike Games category because of its mobile support and increasing complexity as you progress through the levels.Moto X3M Spooky Land was developed by Madpuffers in October 2019. They are the creators behind the whole Moto X3M series.Moto X3M Spooky Land has a total of 22 different levels to play.Yes, Moto X3M Spooky Land is a HTML5 game that can be played on iphone, android, tablets and on your PC.For the best tips and tricks, have a look at our Moto X3M game page description. Here you find how to increase speed, reduce time, and more!This is how you play Moto X3M Spooky Land: Have a look in our Motorbike Games. Here you will find the whole Moto X3M and similar motorbike games!

