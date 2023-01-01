Mad Truck Challenge Special is a racing game where you try to destroy and overtake your opponents with your monster truck. Race and finish all the levels in different exotic places on the planet, like Egypt, Pompeii and Antarctica. Shoot rockets and hit opponents, or speed up using nitro to overtake them. Earn coins, buy new cars and upgrade their engines, rockets, nitro, absorbers and more! Unlock custom decals and rams to create your unique Mad Truck. Give the wheel of fortune a spin to unlock even more. Race, destroy and overtake, and become the Mad Truck masterWASD or Arrows - moveSpace - nitroX - fire rocketsMad Truck Challenge Special was created by Smokoko. They are known for games like Mad Day, Mad Day 2 and Monsters' Wheels Special.

Website: poki.com

