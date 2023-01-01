Icycle is a skill game where you are a naked cycler alone in a deadly post-apocalyptic world. With no friends, no enemies, and nobody to love, experience a true cold harsh world where danger is your only excitement. Ride your bike through the planet that's frozen in time, manoeuvre on top of icy slopes, avoid dangerous icicles, pop all the bubbles, and try to enjoy having this great landscape all to yourself. And since nobody is around to judge you, you can wear as many ridiculous outfits as you want. Can you reach the end of the frozen ocean track to win this game?Ride - A/D or Left/Right arrowsJump - W or Upward arrowIcycle was created by Damp Gnat Games. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Icycle for free on Poki.Icycle can only be played on your computer for now.

