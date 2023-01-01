Hop & Pop It is a popping game based off the popular pop it toys! There are tons of different shapes to choose, from castles and crowns to jellyfish and whales! You can also choose from a handful of different backgrounds to really customise your game however you want it! Not only backgrounds, but there are plenty of differnt music choices to pick from too so you can really enjoy your Pop It adventure! How accurate is your popping??Hop & Pop It is created by Infinity Games. Play their other games on Poki: Energy, Infinity Loop, Pipes, Wood Blocks 3D, Sudoblocks or Spider SolitaireYou can play Hop & Pop It for free on Poki.Hop & Pop It can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

