Energy is a puzzle game where you have to click or tap on the lines to connect them to others, finally creating a full loop. When a line is connected to a lamp, it will light up. Light up all the lines to complete the level. The calm and minimalist game design combined with the relaxing soundtrack is said to help reduce stress for players. The game will slowly introduce more gameplay elements and power sources to slowly up the difficulty of the game. By completing the levels, the connecting lines will form into a nice image. Can you finish every level in Energy?How to play Energy?Tap the lines to rotate them into the right formation. Are you stuck? Press the lightbulb in the top right to complete a part of the level in return of watching a short video. Who created Energy?Energy was created by InfinityGames.io. Play their other games on Poki: Infinity Loop, Infinity Loop: Hex, Merge Shapes, Shapes, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoblocks, Wood Blocks 3D

Website: poki.com

