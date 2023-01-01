Funny Nose Surgery is a game where you have to perform a nose surgery on a girl. There are many taskt you have to complete. After finishing the surgery, you unlock the dress up part of the game! About the creator: Funny Nose Surgery was created by Go Panda Games. This is their fourth game on Poki after Baby Race Galaxy, Funny Zookeeper Rescue and Creative Puzzle!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Nose Surgery. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.