Dodge Blast is an arcade game developed by BUN GUN. In this game, you can choose your favorite spaceship, blast your way through clusters of weird alien creatures, collect weapon upgrades, and face intergalactic bosses. Dodge Blast is in the same vein as the classics like Space Invaders, but it takes things a step further by letting you build up your high score with combos, chain attacks, and special powers! Are you ready for this exciting endless galaxy adventure?Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysShoot - Space barSpecial attack - (Hold down) Space barDodge Blast is created by BUN GUN. Play their other casual arcade game on Poki: Hoppenhelm

