Crowded City is a game about a city full of blank people. You have to convert them to your own color and form the largest group. If you come across other groups that are smaller, you can convert them to join your group! In the end you want to have the largest group so beware that you don't get converted to somebody else's color...Controls:Walk around - Cursor/Click

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Crowded City (Crowd City IO). All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.