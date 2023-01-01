Stack City is a merge game where you can craft your own city with stacking scaffoldings, stores, and buildings! Enjoy the freedom to design your ideal city and watch as each building generates money to enable you to explore new lands and buy more scaffoldings! Simply drag and drop the scaffoldings to the grid and stack them up to create taller buildings. Keep an eye out that some squares are color-coded, so you can only build something of the same color! Can you build your own stack city?

Website: poki.com

