Boxing Physics 2

This is the sequel of the hit game Boxing Physics! Knock your opponents down ferociously like a real Mike Tyson but be sure to save some energy for your defense! Earn money and new characters by defeating as many opponents as possible. Besides the regular fighting modes, you can also show your boxing skills in other modes such as the kickbox mode, the crazy mode and the soccer mode. Enjoy! Controls: W - punch Pro tip: Try leaning forward when punching to hit with great impact!

Website: poki.com

