WebCatalogWebCatalog
Amazing Sticky Hex

Amazing Sticky Hex

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Amazing Sticky Hex app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Amazing Sticky Hex is a puzzle game that puts a new fresh spin to the matching genre. This is a hexagon puzzle that requires finding the one right move to solve the entire puzzle. You need to drag and drop one of the colorful gems into the key tile so that it encompasses as many tiles as possible. It's sometimes hard to figure out which tile is the correct one, so feel free to use hints and power-ups whenever you are stuck. Using a hint can highlight the tile you need to fill with the appropriate color. The fewer moves you play to finish the level, the more stars you'll earn. Replay the levels to achieve all 3 stars if you were unsuccessful the first time. Can you finish all the levels in Amazing Sticky Hex with only a few moves? Don't forget to share it your friends so you can compare your scores!Drag and drop one of the gems into a tile so that it encompasses as many tiles as possible. You win if you can fill every tile without skips.Amazing Sticky Hex is created by Amazing Hedgehog. Play their other casual games on Poki: Amazing Bubble Breaker, Amazing Solitaire, Amazing Sudoku, Amazing Spider Solitaire, Amazing Word Fresh, Amazing Bubble Connect, and Amazing DominoesYou can play Amazing Sticky Hex for free on Poki.Amazing Sticky Hex is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Amazing Sticky Hex. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Amazing Solitaire

Amazing Solitaire

poki.com

Amazing Bubble Breaker

Amazing Bubble Breaker

poki.com

Amazing Word Fresh

Amazing Word Fresh

poki.com

Amazing Spider Solitaire

Amazing Spider Solitaire

poki.com

Amazing Bubble Connect

Amazing Bubble Connect

poki.com

Block Blast

Block Blast

poki.com

Onet Paradise

Onet Paradise

poki.com

Match 3 Classic

Match 3 Classic

poki.com

Cute Puzzle Witch

Cute Puzzle Witch

poki.com

Sweety Mahjong

Sweety Mahjong

poki.com

Amazing Sudoku

Amazing Sudoku

poki.com

Sudoku

Sudoku

poki.com