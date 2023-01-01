2 Player City Racing is a car racing simulator game in which you drive all around town to your heart's desire. You can play it alone in the single-player mode, but you can also enjoy driving with your friends if you choose the two-player mode. If you're excited by the thought of driving at high speeds through the city, simulate that feeling in 2 Player City Racing! Can you beat all your opponents to the finish line and watch them eat your dust?Forward - W or Up arrow key Back - S or Down arrow key Change direction - A/D or Left/Right arrow keys2 Player City Racing is created by Brain Software. Check out their other games Just Park It 11 and Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 2 Player City Racing. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.