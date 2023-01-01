Fanatical is a United Kingdom-based online video game retailer. It has sold more than 80 million officially authorised game keys to over two million customers globally. Fanatical has a catalogue of over 8,000 games from more than 1,000 game publishers and developers.

Website: fanatical.com

