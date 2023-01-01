WebCatalog
The animal kingdom (Metazoa, in Greek) is full of our distant relatives... some more distant than others! Metazooa is a game that tests how well you know our extended family tree. Your goal is to figure out today's Mystery Animal in as few guesses as possible. Wrong guesses will narrow down the answer by taxonomic rank (kingdom, phylum, class, order, etc.) The more your guess has in common with the answer, the more you will learn about the Mystery Animal.

Website: metazooa.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Metazooa. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

