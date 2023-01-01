Pinturillo 2 is the best version of Pictionary that is available online. This multiplayer game let's you play the classic Pictionary game against players all over the world.The goal of the game is to make a drawing of the object you were assigned to draw. Other people have to guess what it is that you have drawn and the faster it goes, the more points you get.Discover if you are a true artist or that you should stick to drawing stickman figures.Make your best and most funny drawings and see if other people can guess what you have drawn. Controls:Mouse

