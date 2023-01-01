WebCatalog
Metaflora

Metaflora

flora.metazooa.com

The family tree of the plant kingdom (which scientists callViridiplantae) is broad and beautiful... but also complex! Metaflora is a game that tests your green thumb by seeing how well you can navigate its leafy branches. Your goal is to figure out today's Mystery Plant in as few guesses as possible. Wrong guesses will narrow down the answer by taxonomic rank (kingdom, phylum, class, order, etc.) The more your guess has in common with the answer, the more you will learn about the Mystery Plant.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Metaflora. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

