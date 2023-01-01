Match your way through more than 7000 levels of fun with new adventures at every turn! Solve challenging puzzles to advance ever closer to Mount Boom and discover the secrets that lie within. Experience match 3 games like never before: draw lines over matching items to create huge combos and unlock tons of fun rewards! Collect over 50 cute characters, all with their own special powers! Evolve your characters as you progress through each challenge. Build a team of adorable creatures and make your way through fun puzzles as you discover the magical world of Minutia! Amazing storylines and fun adventures await you in the delightful, original BEST FIENDS game!

